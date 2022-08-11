**For previous coverage, watch above.

SUMMIT COUNTY (WJW) — Summit County Public Health has announced the county’s first case of monkeypox.

According to a release from the department, the case was confirmed in a Summit County resident with out-of-state exposure. There are no direct contacts to the case in Summit County, the release states.

The patient will complete their isolation period out of state.

As of Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported 75 cases of monkeypox in the state, up from 45 on Monday. The Ohio Department of Health will host a press conference to discuss both COVID-19 and monkeypox Thursday at 11 a.m.

Monkeypox cases have also been reported in Cuyahoga, Lake and Lorain counties in Northeast Ohio.

Last week, the White House declared monkeypox a public health emergency in an effort to free up federal funding and resources to fight the virus.

Symptoms include fever, body aches, chills, fatigue and pimple-like bumps on many parts of the body.

Monkeypox spreads through close skin-to-skin contact like hugging and kissing, as well as sharing bed sheets, towels and clothes.