First Amendment is ‘bonkers’: Prince Harry faces backlash online after podcast comments

(WJW) — Price Harry is getting some backlash on social media after comments he made about the First Amendment during a podcast last week.

He was a guest on Dax Shepard and Monica Padman’s “Armchair Expert” podcast.

The comments were made during a discussion of Prince Harry’s view on the media and paparazzi.

“I don’t want to start sort of going down the First Amendment route because that’s a huge subject and one in which I don’t understand because I’ve only been here a short period of time,” he said. “But, you can find a loophole in anything. And you can capitalize or exploit what’s not said rather than uphold what is said. I’ve got so much I want to say about the First Amendment as I sort of understand it, but it is bonkers.”

People were quick to respond on Twitter:

Nice that he can say that. https://t.co/rC9mGUPpEo — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 17, 2021

“Better to remain silent and be thought a fool than to speak and remove all doubt.” (Lincoln or Twain or someone smarter than Prince Harry.) https://t.co/CNs6syGB1t — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) May 17, 2021

For Prince Harry to condemn the USA's First Amendment shows he has lost the plot. Soon he will not be wanted on either side of the pond. — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) May 15, 2021

Well I just doubled the size of my Independence Day party. https://t.co/cEIG0XUwZR — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) May 14, 2021

Sunday riddle: How many more Hollywood-style interviews will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle give before they finally achieve the privacy they claim to be so desperate for? — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) May 17, 2021