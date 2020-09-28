First 2020 presidential debate in Cleveland: Topics, restrictions, parking bans, road closures

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – President Donald Trump and former Vice President Sen. Joe Biden will face off in the first presidential debate of 2020 in Cleveland Tuesday night.

Case Western University has been preparing its campus for the historic event for weeks.

FOX 8 and FOX8.com will carry the debate live. It starts at 9 p.m.

It will be 90 minutes and will not have any commercial breaks.

FOX News Sunday anchor Chris Wallace will moderate.

HOW CANDIDATES ARE PREPARING

President Trump has decided to skip formal preparation, though he said Sunday that former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani and his former 2016 primary rival, Chris Christie, are helping him.

Biden’s campaign has been holding mock debate sessions featuring Bob Bauer, a senior Biden adviser and former White House general counsel, playing the role of Trump, according to a person with direct knowledge of the preparations who spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity to discuss internal strategy.

DEBATE TOPICS

The debate format is six 15-minute segments on the following issues: Trump and Biden records, the Supreme Court, COVID-19, the economy, race and violence in our cities, and the integrity of the election. The list, which was released last week, is subject to change depending on news developments.

A New York Times story about President Trump’s tax records would likely be included.

COVID-19 CHANGES

The candidates will not shake hands.

Once on stage, neither the candidates nor the moderator will wear masks.

A woman carries a table while setting up outside of the Health Education Campus of Case Western Reserve University ahead of the first presidential debate between Republican candidate President Donald Trump and Democratic candidate former Vice President Joe Biden, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

A hand sanitizer station is seen outside of the Health Education Campus of Case Western Reserve University ahead of the first presidential debate between Republican candidate President Donald Trump and Democratic candidate former Vice President Joe Biden, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

A general view of the Health Education Campus of Case Western Reserve University ahead of the first presidential debate between Republican candidate President Donald Trump and Democratic candidate former Vice President Joe Biden, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Women go over a playbook while setting up outside of the Health Education Campus of Case Western Reserve University ahead of the first presidential debate between Republican candidate President Donald Trump and Democratic candidate former Vice President Joe Biden, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

PARKING BANS

A parking ban is in effect from 6 a.m. Monday through 6 a.m. Wednesday for the following areas

E. 89th Street from Carnegie Avenue to Cedar Avenue

E. 89th Street from 2176 E. 89th St. to Cedar Avenue

E.90th Street from 2205 E. 90th St. to Cedar Avenue

E. 93rd Street from 2223

E. 93rd St. to Cedar Avenue

E. 95th Street from 2225 E. 95th St. to Cedar Avenue

E. 97th Street from 2221 E. 97th St. to Cedar Avenue

E. 100th Street from 2197

E. 100th St. to Cedar Avenue E. 101st Street from Wain Ct. to Cedar Avenue

E. 103rd Street from Wain Ct. to Cedar Avenue

Euclid Avenue from East Blvd. to E. 118th Street

Juniper from East Blvd. to E. 115th Street

Wade Oval East Blvd to East 108th Street

Sterns Euclid Avenue to Cedar Avenue

Cedar Avenue from E. 89th Street to E. 105th Street

East Blvd from Jeptha to Euclid Avenue

Martin L. King Boulevard from Chester Avenue to Jeptha

Bellflower from East Blvd. to E. 115th Street

Circle from Adelbert Road to Cornell Wade Park from Ansel to E. 118th Street

Dearing from Stokes to Sterns

East 101 Street from Chester Avenue to Ansel Avenue

Ansel Avenue from E. 101st Street to Hough Avenue

Lakeside Avenue south to Carnegie Avenue From E. 18th Street west to the Cuyahoga River

ROAD CLOSURES/DETOURS

E. 93 rd Street between Chester Avenue and Euclid Avenue.

Street between Chester Avenue and Euclid Avenue. Lane obstructions on Euclid Avenue from E. 100 th St. to E. 93 rd St. (north curb) and E.100 th Street in the southbound lanes.

St. to E. 93 St. (north curb) and E.100 Street in the southbound lanes. Chester Avenue between E. 89 th St. to E. 101 st St.

St. to E. 101 St. Carrie Ct. between E. 90 th St. to E. 93 rd St.

St. to E. 93 St. E. 97 th St. north to Logan Ct.

St. north to Logan Ct. Euclid Ave. between E. 89 th St. to E. 105 th St.

St. to E. 105 St. E. 90 th St. between Chester Ave. and Euclid Ave.

St. between Chester Ave. and Euclid Ave. E. 102 nd St., E. 100 th St., E. 96 th St. and E. 90 th St. all north of Carnegie Ave.

St., E. 100 St., E. 96 St. and E. 90 St. all north of Carnegie Ave. Signage will be posted for eastbound travelers on Chester Ave. and Euclid Ave. that only local access will be permitted on those streets between E. 55 th St. and E. 89 th St. The posted detour will route traffic to Carnegie Ave.

St. and E. 89 St. The posted detour will route traffic to Carnegie Ave. Chester Ave. and Euclid Ave. eastbound will be closed at E. 89 th St. where traffic must travel either north or south on E. 89 th St.

St. where traffic must travel either north or south on E. 89 St. Traffic southbound on E. 90 th St. from Hough Ave. will be local access only and the road will be closed approximately 100 feet north of Chester Ave.

St. from Hough Ave. will be local access only and the road will be closed approximately 100 feet north of Chester Ave. Traffic southbound on E.93 Street from Hough Ave. will be local access only and the road will be closed approximately 100 feet north of Chester Ave.

Traffic southbound on E. 97 Street from Lamont will be local access only and the road will be closed after the intersection of Logan Ct. prior to reaching Chester Ave.

Traffic westbound on Chester Ave. will encounter local access only closure at E.105 and Chester Ave.

Local access traffic westbound on Chester Ave. from E. 105 Street must travel either north or south on E.101 Street. Southbound traffic on E.101 Street is local access only to businesses and establishments in the area prior to reaching Euclid Ave., where the road will be closed to all traffic.

E. 90 Street traveling northbound from Carnegie will be Clinic patient access only and will be closed approximately 100 feet south of Euclid Ave.

Traveling northbound on E. 96th St. or E. 100th St. from Carnegie Ave. will be Clinic patient access only. Travel is permitted past E. Mall Drive and W. Mall Drive and the roads will both be closed approximately 50 feet north of W. Mall Drive.

Northbound traffic on E. 102nd St. from Carnegie Ave. will be closed.

Traveling westbound on Euclid Ave., the road will be closed at E. 105th Street.

The driveway onto the Cleveland Clinic Campus from E. 105 th Street located between Euclid and Carnegie will be closed.

Street located between Euclid and Carnegie will be closed. The detour for westbound traffic from E. 105th Street on both Euclid Ave. and Chester Ave. will be westbound on Carnegie Ave.

RTA CHANGES

Beginning Friday, September 25, 2020, 9:00 AM – Thursday, October 1, 2020, the following lines will be on reroute due to the 2020 Presidential Debate held at the Cleveland Clinic Campus.

HealthLine

Westbound: Regular route to Euclid and East 105, left on East 105th, right on Carnegie, right on East 83, left on Euclid returning to regular route.

Eastbound: Regular route to Euclid and East 83, right on East 83, left on Carnegie, left on East 105, right on Chester, right on Stokes, left on Euclid returning to regular route.

#7: Monticello – Euclid Hts.

#32: Cedar

Westbound: Regular route to Euclid and East 105, left on East 105, right on Carnegie, right on East 89 to layover.

Eastbound: Regular route to East 89 and Chester, left on Chester, left on East 79, left on Euclid, right on East 83, left on Carnegie, left on East 105, right on Chester, right on Stokes, left on Euclid returning to regular route.

#9: Mayfield

Westbound: Regular route to Euclid and East 105, left on East 105, right on Carnegie, right on East 89, and continue across Euclid to layover.

Eastbound: Via East 89 to Chester, left on Chester, left on East 79, left on Euclid, right on East 83, left on Carnegie, left on East 105, right on Chester, right on Stokes, left on Euclid returning to regular route.

#48-48A: University Circle – East 131

Northbound: Regular route to Euclid and East 105, left on East 105, right on Carnegie, right on East 89, and continue across Euclid to layover.

Southbound: Via East 89 to Chester, left on Chester, left on East 79, left on Euclid, right on East 83, left on Carnegie, left on East 105, right on Chester, right on Stokes, left on Euclid returning to regular route.

BANNED ITEMS

According to a press release, the event zone is designated as East 79th Street to Stokes Boulevard and Hough to Cedar Avenue surrounding the Cleveland Clinic main campus.

The regulations will go into effect on Sept. 28 at 12:01 a.m. and end at 6 a.m. on Sept. 30.

The following items are banned in public spaces, such as streets and sidewalks:

Lumber larger than 2” in width and ¼” thick, including supports for signs;

Metal, plastic, or other hard material larger than ¾” thick and 1/8” in wall thickness including pipe and tubing;

Any air rifle, air pistol, paintball gun, blasting caps, switchblade or automatic knife, knife having a blade two and one-half (2-1/2) inches in length or longer, cestus, billy, blackjack, sword, saber, hatchet, axe, slingshot, BB gun, pellet gun, wrist shot, blackjack, metal knuckles, nun chucks, mace, iron buckle, axe handle, shovel, or other instrumentality used to cause property or personal damage;

Any dangerous ordinance, weapon, or firearm that is prohibited by the laws of the State of Ohio;

Any explosives, explosive device, or incendiary device;

Fireworks and rockets;

Sound Amplification Equipment;

Drones and other unmanned aircraft systems;

Containers of bodily fluids;

Aerosol cans;

Mace, Pepper Spray or other chemical irritant;

Umbrellas with metal tips;

Any projectile launchers, such as water guns and water cannons;

Rope, chain, cable, strapping, wire, string, line, tape, or any similar material, in greater than 6’ lengths;

Glass bottles, ornaments, light bulbs, ceramic vessels, and anything else frangible, regardless of whether the container holds any substance;

Locks including, without limitation, padlocks, bicycle locking devices, chain locks, or similar devices, but not including: (i) an integral component of a conveyance or structure; (ii) locks when utilized by the owner of private real property to secure permanent or temporary fencing; or (iii) locks attached to a bicycle;

Tents and other shelters, sleeping bags, sleeping pads, mattresses, cots, hammocks, bivy sacks, or stoves;

Coolers or ice chests;

Backpacks and bags exceeding the size of 18” x 13” x 7”;

Lasers;

Non-plastic containers, bottles, cans, or thermoses;

Ladders;

Grappling hooks, sledgehammers, hammers, and crowbars;

Canned goods;

NEXT DEBATES

Vice Presidential Debate

October 7

2nd Presidential Debate

October 15

Final Presidential Debate

October 22