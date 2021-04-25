First 100 days: Defining numbers during Biden’s White House start, from jobs to virus

**President Biden recently addressed the national following the Derek Chauvin verdict, as seen above**

WASHINGTON (AP) — More action, less talk and something for the history books. That’s been the story of President Joe Biden‘s first 100 days.

Legislatively, President Donald Trump had little to show for his 100-day debut. There’s no question Biden has been faster out of the gate with consequential actions, achieved without the drama of his predecessor.

Most notably he’s won a sweeping pandemic relief package that not only sent hefty checks to most Americans but set the stage for a big reduction in child poverty and boosted the affordability of the Obama-era health law.

But it’s not all been smooth. Biden has struggled to change course on Trump-era immigration practices, earning rebukes from some Democrats.

Here’s a look at some defining numbers from his first 100 days in office:

2.67 million – Average number of vaccines administered daily during the past week, up from roughly 1.5 million when Biden was inaugurated.

4,380 – COVID-19 deaths on the day Biden became president, Jan. 20.

677 – COVID-19 daily death average for most recent seven-day period. All told, including before Biden’s presidency, 569,000 Americans have died from the pandemic.

$1.9 trillion – Sum of the debt-financed coronavirus relief package that the administration says will help vaccinate the country and restore the 8.4 million jobs lost to the pandemic.

1.38 million – How many jobs have been added during the Biden presidency through March.

President Joe Biden speaks during an event on the American Jobs Plan in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus, Wednesday, April 7, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

161 million – How many direct checks were sent to people as part of the relief package, nearly as many as previous payments approved during the Trump presidency despite tighter standards for qualifying.

38% – The estimated decline in Black poverty from the relief package, which the Biden administration says would help to close racial gaps on the economy.

1.57% – The interest charged on a 10-year U.S. Treasury note, substantially lower than the 4.6% charged in 2001 when the federal government last ran a budget surplus.

18,890 – Number of children traveling alone who tried to cross the Mexican border in March, the highest total since the number was first tracked in 2009.

40 – Number of executive orders signed by Biden, the highest of any recent president. His most recent order was sanctions against Russia. Many of the orders overturn Trump-era policies on migration and labor issues. A March 7 order seeks to promote voting access in what appears to be an answer to Republican efforts in many states to tighten voting standards following Trump’s loss.

10 – Number of mass-casualty killings in the United States in which at least four people died, not including the shooter.

2,500-3,500 – The number of U.S. troops in Afghanistan. Biden has committed to withdraw them by the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks.

50% to 52% – How much Biden has pledged to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 as part of a U.S. effort to contain the damage from climate change.

28% – The corporate tax rate proposed by Biden, an increase from the 21% signed into law by Trump in 2017.