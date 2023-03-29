*Attached video: LeBron James movie being filmed in Cleveland

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Peacock has released the trailer for LeBron James’ upcoming biopic.

The major motion picture “Shooting Stars,” is a biopic about Akron-born basketball legend LeBron James and his high school run with the Fab 5 to the championship in 2003.

The trailer was released Tuesday and shows the story of James’ early days and his strong bond with his teammates at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School in Akron.

“People think they know my story, but this is our story,” James said in the trailer. “This is how I met my brothers, how we became family.”

In the film, James is played by current high school senior Mookie Cook. Cook signed a letter of intent with Oregon, according to Sports Illustrated.

The biopic was filmed in areas of Cleveland Heights, Akron and Canton.

While the movie was being filmed in the Cleveland area, we also spotted actors like Caleb McLaughlin and Khalil Everage from Netflix’s “Stranger Things” and “Cobra Kai” respectively, on set.

The cast also features Wood Harris, Natalie Paul, Algee Smith and Dermot Mulroney, according to the trailer.

Lebron himself even tweeted about his excitement for the movie coming to life saying, “My BROTHERS 4L!!”

Shooting Stars will begin streaming on Peacock on June 2.

To watch the full trailer, click here.