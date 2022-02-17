Fireworks store coming Medina County, where family fun center used to be

SHARON TWP, Ohio (WJW) – Once the site for go-karts and mini-golf, the former property of the Rinky Dink Family Fun Center in Sharon Township will soon be known for a different thrill.

“The location is wonderful, the Route 18 corridor has experienced a lot of growth in the last 10 years or so and we like that location very much. There’s plenty of land there and accessibility and, you know, Route 18 can easily handle our increased holiday traffic,” said Scott Allison.

He is the co-owner of Fireworks Planet, a subsidiary of Sandusky Fireworks Superstore. They are hoping to open Fireworks Planet by mid-May, just before Ohioans will legally be able to set off consumer-grade fireworks starting July 1.

“There’s been some recent change from House Bill 172, which legalizes fireworks in Ohio on certain days of the year. There’s 20 days total,” said Allison.

He says that should translate to more sales in the industry.

“We do expect a little boost with legalization this year because, you know, some people that may not have wanted to come out before may do so now, you know, because they were worried about getting in trouble,” said Allison.

The go-kart track, batting cages and miniature golf course will be torn down, says Allison, but they plan to use the main building initially.

House Bill 172 has also opened up the opportunity for them to construct the largest fireworks showroom in the state — a 7,500 square foot. building they expect to operate out of in 2023.

Allison says previously the state only allowed showrooms to be 5,000 square foot.

“Our store we have in Sandusky Ohio, Sandusky Fireworks Superstore, is 5000 square foot and most of the time it’s plenty of room, however during our busy time, we can always use a little more space.”