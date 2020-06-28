Citizen sets off fireworks sparking Utah wildfire; evacuations underway

LEHI, Utah (CNN) — A wildfire threatening homes in Utah was sparked by someone setting off fireworks, Utah Fire Info said early Sunday.

The Traverse Fire was burning in the area of Traverse Mountain near the city of Lehi, fire officials said.

There is a fire up near the Traverse Mountain area. Lehi Fire and Utah County crews are on the scene. Evacuations are being ordered for Autumn Hills and Spring View Lane. If you live in those areas, please check in at Skyridge High School at 3000 North Center Street. — Lehi City (@LehiCity) June 28, 2020

(2 of 3) Update #TraverseFire



If you have been evacuated due to the fire, please check in at either evacuation center. Please stay in your cars and our volunteers will come to you to assist you with any needs you have.#UtahRedCross pic.twitter.com/Vpu4g6f5JP — American Red Cross of Utah (@RedCrossUtah) June 28, 2020

Strong, gusty winds quickly spread the flames across 150-200 acres.

About 30 homes were already evacuated and evacuation orders are expanding, Utah Fire Info said. Evacuation centers are open to shelter those forced from their homes.

From west of I-15 1:25 am pic.twitter.com/mC9ICNzMLU — Debbie Brannelly (@Dbrannelly) June 28, 2020

Dozens of homes were evacuated in #Utah as massive #wildfire rapidly spreads, reports say it was started because of fireworks.



(©) @Steph_Avis. #TheDailyGyan pic.twitter.com/EWNOzuhGx6 — The Daily Gyan (@TheDailyGyan) June 28, 2020

Multiple power outages are reported in the area of the fire, the Utah Division of Emergency Management said on Twitter.

Firefighters are making plans to bring in heavy equipment so they can begin constructing containment lines, fire officials said.

Multiple power outages reported in area of #TraverseFire. Info via @RMP_Utah website. pic.twitter.com/5witsF1zQf — Utah Division of Emergency Management (Utah DEM) (@UtahEmergency) June 28, 2020

A suspect linked to the fireworks that ignited the wildfire is cooperating with law enforcement, officials said.

Fire officials noted on Twitter that the discharge of fireworks is prohibited in Utah except during certain time frames, including the Fourth of July and New Year’s Eve.

