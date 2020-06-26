Fireworks investigated as possible cause of house fire in Shaker Heights

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – The Shaker Heights Fire Department is investigating a fire that happened just before 2 a.m.

Firefighters responding to the 3500 block of Pennington Rd. where a home was in flames.











3500 block of Pennington Rd., Shaker Heights

Witnesses tell FOX 8 one person had to jump from a second floor window to escape.

Two people were taken to the hospital.

Dispatchers were told that fireworks caught the home on fire.

Neighbors say there were a lot of fireworks in the area at the time of the fire.

Shaker Heights fire is still investigating the cause.

Several departments responded to help get the fire under control.

Roads were closed in the area while firefighters were on the scene.

