Fireworks ignite fire in Cleveland building

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland’s Fire Investigation Unit says that the fire at a two and a half story commercial building this morning was accidental and caused by fireworks.

Officials say they found fireworks debris in front of the building at 12000 Miles in Cleveland and they found fireworks stuck in the eaves of the building.

The damage is estimated to be $15K.

The Cleveland Division of Fire issued this warning: “Our fireworks messaging is pretty simple. They are dangerous and should be left to professionals. We will see/treat multiple burn injuries and injuries from explosives. They are a hazard for structure and vehicle fires.”

No injuries in this morning’s fire are reported at this time.