2023 Northeast Ohio fireworks displays by city:

Akron

When: Tuesday, July 4, 9:45 p.m.

Where: Lock 3, Patterson Park Sports Complex, Akron Executive Airport

The Rib, White and Blue Festival returns this year at Lock 3. The festival comes to a close on the Fourth of July with a downtown fireworks display set to launch right after the Akron RubberDucks game ends around 9:45 p.m. Other neighborhood fireworks displays will be launched from Patterson Park Sports Complex and the Akron Executive Airport at 9:45 p.m.

Ashland

When: Tuesday, July 4

Where: Ashland Community Stadium

The Rotary Club of Ashland is once again putting on the city’s large fireworks display at Community Stadium. According to its website, the display is going to be higher up in the sky than usual. The rain date is set for July 5.

Aurora

When: Tuesday, July 4

Where: Kiwanis-Moore Park, 35 West Pioneer Trail

Avon

When: Monday, July 3 and Tuesday, July 4

Where: Crushers Stadium, 2009 Baseball Blvd.

Avon Lake

When: Tuesday, July 4 at 10 p.m.

Where: Weiss Field, 33401 Webber Road

Bay Village

When: Tuesday, July 4 at 9:45 p.m.

Where: Cahoon Memorial Park, at Lake and Cahoon Roads

Berea

When: Tuesday, July 4, 10 p.m.

Where: Coe Lake Park, 85 South Rocky River Drive

Brunswick

When: Monday, July 3, dusk

Where: Brunswick High School, 3553 Center Road

Canton

When: Monday, July 3 at 9:50 p.m.

Where: McKinley Presidential Library & Museum

The monument grounds will be open starting at 7 p.m., with entertainment expected to begin at 7:30 p.m. There will be live music, food trucks and vendors. The fireworks display is set to begin at 9:50 p.m.

Cleveland

When: Tuesday, July 4 at 10 p.m.

Where: Port of Cleveland: Dock 20

Cuyahoga Falls

When: July 2 – 4

Where: Blossom Music Center, 1145 W Steels Corners Road.

Fairport Harbor

When: Sunday, July 2, dusk

Where: Lake Metroparks Fairport Harbor Beachfront

Hudson

When: Sunday, July 2 at dusk

Where: Barlow Farm Park

Lakewood

When: Tuesday, July 4, 9:45 p.m.

Where: Lakewood Park, 14532 Lake Avenue

Mentor

When: Tuesday, July 4 around 10 p.m.

Where: Mentor Civic Amphitheater, 8600 Munson Road

Niles

When: Tuesday, July 4, after the game

Where: Eastwood Field, 111 Eastwood Mall Boulevard

North Ridgeville

When: Monday, July 3

Where: Victory Park Ohio, 7777 Victory Lane

Orrville

When: Saturday, July 8

Where: Orr Park, 440 N. Elm Street

Salem

When: Monday, July 3

Where: Waterworth Memorial Park

Sandusky

When: Tuesday, July 4

Where: Cedar Point, 1 Cedar Point Drive

Strongsville

When: Tuesday, July 4 at 9:30 p.m.

Where: City Commons, corner of Pearl and Royalton Roads

Willoughby

When: Tuesday, July 4, 9:45 p.m.

Where: Downtown Willoughby

Wooster

When: Monday, July 4, 5 p.m.-10:30 p.m.

Where: Corner of Burbank and Oldman Roads, Wooster

