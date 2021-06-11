Fireworks, full stadium, masks optional: Cleveland baseball fans get a second chance at classic summer fun

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Going out to the ballgame will have a familiar feel at Progressive Field once again.

For the first time since September of 2019, the Cleveland Indians will welcome back a full capacity crowd.

There are still tickets available for tonight’s game against the Seattle Mariners.

First pitch is at 7:10 p.m. with Aaron Civale taking the mound.

The weather is going to cooperate too.

It kicks off a stretch of a Cleveland Indians’ home games through June 17.

But many of those initial pandemic precautions are no longer.

Masks are optional. Because full capacity is back, that means people will no longer sit in pods, but simply fill the stands like they did in a pre-pandemic world.

Cleveland baseball is celebrating with some traditions of its own.

Fireworks, dollar dogs, $2 pre-game beers, and giveaways at the door.

Click here for more on Friday’s promotions.

For the players, they’re going to feel the energy of a stadium full of fans.

For Cleveland, it marks the return of classic summer fun and traditions people missed during the pandemic.

The Indians have mobile entry only and ask that you don’t use cash for transactions in the park to limit person-to-person contact.