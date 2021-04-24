Fireworks company holding demo in Hudson tonight, officials say

Fireworks for the July 4th celebration at the Gateway Arch during Fair St. Louis

HUDSON, Ohio (WJW) — American Fireworks is holding a private demo Saturday night at dusk.

According to the City of Hudson, a large number of traditional fireworks will be demonstrated at the American Fireworks facility on St. Rt. 91.

Streetsboro police say the display will start around 7:30 p.m. and last approximately 2 hours.

Officials say the event is not open to the public, but the fireworks will be visible from many parts of the city. Residents are warned that they may also hear sounds and/or see flashes associated with the display.

Authorities ask that community members share this information with their neighbors so that they can eliminate any potential calls to the fire or police department as a result of this event.