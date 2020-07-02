1  of  5
Fireworks believed to be factor in fire at Jackson Township home

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — The Jackson Township Fire Department is reminding everyone to be safe this Fourth of July weekend after fireworks are believed to be a contributing factor in a house fire.

According to a press release from the department, on June 30, at around 10 p.m., firefighters were called to a home on Brighton Circle; calls coming in to dispatch indicated a working fire with children possibly trapped inside the home.

courtesy: Jackson Township Fire Dept.

The fire department said, thankfully, everyone was able to escape without serious injuries thanks, in part, to working smoke detectors.

Although an investigation is still ongoing, the Jackson Township Fire Department said the “use of consumer grade fireworks” has been found to be a contributing factor in the incident.

Criminal charges of arson are pending.

“Both the fire and police departments strongly remind everyone that a firework device is an explosive; consumer grade items can be purchased off the shelf at most large box stores are classified as a 1.4 explosive device and are very dangerous.”

