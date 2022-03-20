CLEVELAND (WJW) — Firefighters fought flames on Cleveland’s west side Sunday morning.

Crews were reportedly called to a home on West 104th Street around 10:15 a.m. after a fire broke out at a two and a half story residence that was occupied.

Cleveland Department of Fire reported rescuing an older woman from the second floor of the building but said she did not want to be taken to the hospital.

The Red Cross is working with the four adults who have lost their home for the time being following the fire.

The fire was started accidentally by “smoking materials,” firefighters said. No firefighters were reported injured in the incident.

The extent of the damage to the residence has not been reported.