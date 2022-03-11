Firefighters warn of portable heater hazards after deadly incidents

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Firefighters are warning about the dangers of portable heaters after a series of deadly incidents in Cleveland this week.

Investigators said a fire on East 56th Street near Harvard Friday morning that displaced five people was caused by a faulty space heater.

Thursday, firefighters said a propane heater inside a home on Pierpont Avenue resulted in carbon monoxide poisoning that killed a man and left three other people hospitalized.

Investigators said a Tuesday fire at a home on Jeffries Avenue was sparked by a space heater plugged into an extension cord. The fire killed a one-month-old child and a one-year-old child.

Cleveland Fire Lt. Mike Norman said the incidents serve as a stark reminder of the potential dangers of portable heating devices in homes.

“It can be a real danger. You want to make sure you stay safe as you’re staying warm,” Norman said.

Norman said propane heaters and generators should be kept outside homes to avoid a carbon monoxide risk.

He said space heaters must have at least three feet of clearance around them and should always be plugged directly into a wall outlet, never through an extension cord.

“They have a large electrical draw, so that can be a cause of an electrical fire and they’re just hot by their very nature, so if combustibles get close to them that can be an ignition source for a fire,” Norman said.

When you move your clocks forward this weekend, he said be sure to check to ensure you have smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors in working order and replace old batteries.

“Smoke alarms will save lives, but only if they’re working smoke alarms,” Norman said. “If you have elderly family or neighbors who have trouble getting up there to check alarms, check the alarms for them.”

The Red Cross and Cleveland Division of Fire offer free, ten-year smoke alarms installed by Cleveland firefighters through Operations Save-a-Life. Those interested in taking part should call 216-361-5535 to get on a list.

Free batteries are also available at Cleveland fire stations.