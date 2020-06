MEDINA, Ohio (WJW) — Medina firefighters spent several hours battling a blaze near the city’s historic square Saturday night.

Flames and smoke filled the sky about 11:30 p.m. as crews worked to salvage an old warehouse on East Smith Street.

The building contained some equipment for the Medina Recreation Department, as well as the city’s popular Christmas Santa House, which was destroyed.

Firefighters finally got control of the fire early Sunday morning.

The cause is under investigation.