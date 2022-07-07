ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW) – Firefighters helped save a dog from a house fire in Elyria on Thursday.

When firefighters arrived on the scene in the 200 block of Roosevelt Avenue, they quickly extinguished the fire. The residents who live there weren’t home at the time.

Firefighters then started searching for pets inside the home. They were able to find a dog and revive it by administering oxygen.

Courtesy: Elyria Firefighters Local 474

The dog was taken to nearby animal hospital.

Unfortunately, the other animals inside the home had already died.