Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW)-- The Cleveland Division of Fire is at the scene of a fire on the city's east side.

Crews were called to Addison Road and St. Clair Avenue shortly before 6 p.m. Monday. The conditions are dangerous because of a partial roof collapse and structural instability.

Fire officials said the apartments and businesses are vacant, and no injuries were reported.

Check back for updates on this developing story.