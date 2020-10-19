Firefighters rescue two people, dog from North Royalton home after fire breaks out

NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio (WJW) — A fire broke out at a residence on the 13200 block of State Road today, the North Royalton Fire Department confirmed.

Two people were rescued from the home after the blaze started around 1 p.m., firefighters said. One was an older woman, who was reportedly unresponsive when first found, so first responders began CPR. The woman was taken to University Hospitals first, but has since reportedly been moved to MetroHealth Medical Center.

One other family member who was in the home was treated for smoke inhalation, the department said.

A dog was also rescued from the blaze and is reportedly in good condition.

The fire is still under investigation at this time and the extent of the damage is still unknown.

Get the latest headlines on FOX8.com below: