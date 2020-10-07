Teen rescued after getting stuck in storm drain while trying to retrieve cellphone

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WJW) — Firefighters in Florida had to rescue a teenager who got stuck in a storm drain while trying to retrieve their phone.

According to Pasco County Fire Rescue’s Facebook post, the teen was walking home from the bus stop when they dropped their phone in the drain.

“After entering the manhole, they realized they were stuck, and a passerby called for help. The teen was in the drain for approximately an hour before help was called,” the fire department said.

The teen was cleaned off and checked out for hazardous gasses after being rescued.

No injuries were reported.

