PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — Firefighters leaped into a smoke-filled home without a protective hose line to save a man and a dog trapped by fire.

It was reported just after 9 a.m. on Friday, May 19, at a home in the 7000 block of York Road, according to information from the Parma Fire Department.

A Parma Fire Department medic unit and a Middleburg Heights first responder were the first to arrive. The basement fire had filled the home with heavy smoke.

“The crew made an aggressive push without the protection of a hose line jumping in through the bedroom window rescuing the trapped victim,” reads a news release.

(Parma Fire Department)

(Parma Fire Department)

(Parma Fire Department)

The man was in stable condition at the hospital, according to the release.

The victim’s dog was later found and rescued from the same window. The dog was given oxygen and was also in stable condition.

No other injuries were reported.

The fire was “quickly extinguished” and its cause is under investigation, according to the release.