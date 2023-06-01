MARYSVILLE, Washington (WJW) – Firefighters rescued a little boy who fell into a well during recess.

It happened Tuesday in Marysville, Washington.

Firefighters found the 12-year-old boy holding on to a pipe “about 20 feet down into the well” and partially submerged in water.

He was standing on the well’s concrete lid when it collapsed under his feet, sending him down into the well, the boy told the firefighters.

The firefighters were able to safely remove the boy from the well.

“He was in stable condition and expected to be OK,” officials said of the little boy on Facebook.