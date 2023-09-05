KERN COUNTY, California (WJW) – Firefighters successfully saved an injured driver who had been trapped at the bottom of a ravine for several days.

A caller reported a vehicle accident on Saturday morning, September 2 in Kern County, California.

When firefighters made it to the area, they saw a man at the base of a 100-foot cliff.

He had been there since Tuesday, August 29 and was too injured to move.

Firefighters constructed a rope rescue system. 4 firefighters lowered into the ravine and secured the patient in a basket to be pulled up to the top of the ravine.

The patient was airlifted to the hospital. There’s no information on his condition or what caused the crash.

Nearly 2 dozen fire and rescue crew members were on the scene to bring the man to safety.