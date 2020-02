WALTON HILLS, Ohio (WJW)– Firefighters rescued a dog that fell into an icy pond in Walton Hills on Friday.

Emergency crews responded to South Meadowpark Drive just after 11 a.m. The Oakwood Village Fire Department said a firefighter put on an ice rescue suit and crawled across the ice to get to the black lab.

The owner, who lives next to be the pond, was happy the dog was saved. The animal is expected to be OK, the fire department said.