Firefighters rescue child trapped in a well

YOUNGSTOWN, Pennsylvania (WJW) – Crews with Youngstown Volunteer Fire Station 39 out of Pennsylvania responded to a call of a 12-year-old boy who had fallen in a well Sunday.
It happened at a property on Road Farm Lane.
The child had fallen down a 20 to 25 foot well but was conscious and alert when firefighters arrived.
Firefighters were able to rescue the boy with a ladder they borrowed from the neighbors.
First responders checked everyone out after the rescue. The boy was not taken to the hospital.
