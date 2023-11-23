(WJW) – On this Thanksgiving Day, fire departments across the United States are making turkey fryers go up in flames, so you and your family don’t by accident..

Two fire departments in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and Lenexa, Kansas released videos about fire safety on Thanksgiving Day.

The videos show the huge flames that can come from deep-frying your Thanksgiving turkey incorrectly.

Both fire departments did the demonstrations to warn Thanksgiving Day cooks to only use thawed and dried birds. Also, fryers should never be left unattended.