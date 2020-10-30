Firefighters knock out flames at Barberton apartment

BARBERTON, Ohio (WJW) – Fire investigators are looking into the cause of an apartment fire in Barberton.

The fire broke out around 3:45 a.m. Friday in the 220 block of First St. NW.

It took firefighters around 45 minutes to get the fire under control.

There is no word on injuries.

The Red Cross has been called in to help.

There are six units in the building.

It is not clear how many people were displaced by the fire.

