Firefighters investigating after woman killed in Cleveland blaze

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A woman was killed and her husband was injured in a house fire Saturday, Cleveland Division of Fire reported.

Firefighters were reportedly told two people were inside a residence on the 3600 block of East 112th Street when they arrived on scene around 3:50 p.m. Firefighters battled the blaze coming from the first floor to get the pair out of the bungalow.

Cleveland EMS confirmed they also responded to the incident and that they declared an elderly woman dead on arrival. They also took a 63-year-old man to MetroHealth Medical Center, saying he was in serious condition. Firefighters described the man as stable.

“Our thoughts and prayers out to the family,” Fire chief Angelo Calvillo told reporters Saturday. “It’s tragic when you lose family, especially in a house fire.”

The cause of the fire is not known at this time and an investigation is ongoing.