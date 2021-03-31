Firefighters investigating after one person dies in Old Brooklyn house fire

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland firefighters were called to an occupied house fire in Old Brooklyn Wednesday afternoon.
Arriving at the home at the 1600 block of Spring Road around 3:30 p.m., firefighters worked through toxic smoke searching for victims who were reportedly trapped inside.
Firefighters were reportedly able to rescue two victims from the building. One of the victims reportedly died, while the other was reported safe.
No other injuries were reported yet and the fire department is still investigating the cause of the blaze, which they say occurred in the home’s attic.
