Firefighters investigating after one person dies in Old Brooklyn house fire

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland firefighters were called to an occupied house fire in Old Brooklyn Wednesday afternoon.

Arriving at the home at the 1600 block of Spring Road around 3:30 p.m., firefighters worked through toxic smoke searching for victims who were reportedly trapped inside.

Firefighters were reportedly able to rescue two victims from the building. One of the victims reportedly died, while the other was reported safe.

No other injuries were reported yet and the fire department is still investigating the cause of the blaze, which they say occurred in the home’s attic.

#CLEFIREONSCENE attic fire in occupied house on Spring Rd east of Broadale in 4th Battalion. One fatality reported. Other residents safely out. No FF injuries reported. Cause under investigation. Fire Chief Calvillo on scene. @RedCrossNOH called to assist displaced residents. pic.twitter.com/M3NXEbJZfY — ClevelandFire (@ClevelandFire) March 31, 2021

FOX 8 will continue to update this story as more is learned.