PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WJW) — A woman was advised to stay in her home for her own protection after Wednesday night’s severe storms according to the Painesville Fire Department.

First responders responded to Avery Terrace at about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a large tree hitting a house, according to Painesville Fire Chief Thomas Hummel Jr.

He said the tree pulled down live electric lines at the home.

“We made contact with the occupant of the house and advised her to stay inside until our power crews arrived to cut electricity to the home and remove the wires,” he said.

Hummel Jr. said firefighters established a “safe zone” to prevent people from coming in contact with the live wires until Painesville Power was able to cut power and remove the lines and the tree.

The woman was able to leave her home safely.