Editor’s Note: The video may be disturbing to some viewers.

NAPLES, Florida (WJW) – Firefighters in Florida rescued a woman who was stuck in an electric massage chair.

It happened last week in Naples.

The woman had her foot stuck in the machine. Firefighters had to use a grinder to take apart the rods that hold the rollers of the massage chair in place.

In the video, you can hear the woman crying and yelling.

“Oh, my God, Oh, my God,” the woman can be heard screaming.

When firefighters tried to free her foot, it appeared to be wedged in the machine.

“We got it,” a firefighter is heard saying as they pull her foot from the machine. “It was cramped in that spot.”

Officials said the woman was evaluated for injuries at the scene and released.