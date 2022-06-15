CLEVELAND (WJW) — A Slavic Village home was partly engulfed in flames as temperatures spiked over 90 degrees Wednesday afternoon.

Cleveland firefighters were reportedly able to put out the blaze at the home on the 3600 block of East 59th Street. The fire reportedly started in the attic, with crews accessing the blaze from the second floor.

Public information officer Lt. Mike Norman, said the fire broke our around 1:20 p.m., with crews battling high heat from all sides.

“We don’t have the cause of this fire, but one cause of fires during the summer time, especially in these hot months, are air conditioning units,” Norman said. “So you want to make sure you never plug an air conditioner into an extension cord … Those all need to be plugged into a grounded outlet.”

People were home when the fire broke out, but were able to escape. The Red Cross was called to assist nine people at the scene who were displaced by the fire. No firefighters were injured in the incident.

An investigation is underway.