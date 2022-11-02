EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) — Firefighters have determined what caused a Euclid apartment fire that claimed the lives of a child and a woman Sunday morning.

The Ohio State Fire Marshal and Euclid’s Fire Investigation Unit have ruled the incident accidental after a fire began on a stovetop in an apartment, saying no evidence of arson or foul play was found.

Investigators said 31-year-old Gabrielle Lepre-Goodson and her 5-year-old son Chase Goodson were confirmed to have died of “severe smoke inhalation.”

The fire broke out around 8:30 a.m. in an apartment building at 24134 Euclid Avenue and mostly stayed contained to the second floor apartment.

Firefighters arrived on scene minutes after the first calls came in and were bombarded with high heat and low visibility as soon as they entered the apartment. The woman was reportedly found in the living room and the boy in a back bedroom.

A boy and a woman died in Euclid apartment fire (WJW)

WJW photo

“The Euclid Fire Department expresses our sincerest condolences to Gabrielle’s family and friends,” they said on Facebook. “As a community, others can learn from this and help reduce risk and prevent similar tragedies.”