Firefighters clearing snow find newborn baby dead in duffel bag outside fire station

CHICAGO (WJW) — Authorities in Chicago are investigating after firefighters found a newborn boy dead in a duffel bag outside their fire station.

According to the Chicago Police Department, the baby was found in a duffel bag around 5 a.m. Saturday.

Fox News reports the firefighters had gone outside to shovel snow and found the bag underneath.

The Chicago Tribune reports whoever left the newborn did not try to get ahold of anyone in the fire station.

Later in the day, the Chicago Fire Department tweeted a reminder about Illinois’ Safe Haven Law, meant to prevent such things from happening.

“Illinois’ Safe Haven law is a safe way for parents who make the difficult choice to give up a newborn for adoption. Handing over a newborn to a Firefighter or Paramedic directly at a firehouse can help facilitate the safest outcome. No questions asked and no judgment given.”

The medical examiner and three detectives are investigating, according to Chicago police.