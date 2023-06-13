BREWSTER, Ohio (WJW) — The Brewster Fire Department has a message for the motorists who “screamed at, cursed at and flipped the bird” at firefighters while they were working the scene of a car crash last week.

On Wednesday, June 7, crews shut down a road near the intersection of state Route 241 and U.S. Route 30 and rerouted traffic after a minivan struck a motorcycle, seriously injuring one person.

Some motorists expressed their frustration in crude gestures aimed at responders, according to the department.

“We would like to sincerely apologize,” reads the department’s June 7 Facebook post. “We fully understand that your minor inconvenience on the ride home to your families far outweighs the safety of our crews and the trauma patient we were working on. We will try to do better next time.”

The crash happened just after 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 7, at the intersection in Tuscarawas Township, Stark County, according to information from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

A motorcyclist was traveling west on Finefrock Road while a motorist in a minivan was making a left turn onto Millersburg Road. The driver of the minivan reportedly didn’t stop, and was struck in the intersection by the motorcycle. The motorcyclist slid across the road and into another sedan.

(Brewster Fire Department)

The motorcyclist, who was wearing a helmet, was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, according patrol Sgt. Ryan Purpura.

The motorcyclist was “banged up” but is expected to recover, Brewster Fire Department Chief Chris Colucy said Tuesday.

The drivers of the two vehicles were not injured and a passenger in the minivan was checked out by EMS responders, according to Purpura. All of them were wearing seatbelts, he said.

When responders arrived on-scene, the motorcyclist was laying in the road next to his motorcycle, Colucy said Tuesday. Responders began tending to him in the roadway, and made the decision to close the road for the motorcyclist’s safety and their own.

One firefighter directing traffic away from the scene Wednesday was buffeted with vulgarities, Colucy said. But the department’s main priority was the safety of the crash scene, he said.

“[Drivers] just don’t pay attention. They’re looking at what’s going on and they don’t see if someone’s trying to tell them to stop or move or slow down,” Colucy continued. “You’re focused on the task at-hand. You’re trying to help this person … to get them into the ambulance and get moving.”