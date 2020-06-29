Firefighters call off search after reports of struggling swimmer in Bay Village

BAY VILLAGE, Ohio (WJW) – Bay Village firefighters responded to the Bay Boat Club Sunday night following reports of a swimmer having trouble in the water.
Calls went out around 10:15 p.m. Sunday in the 27400 block of Lake Rd.
A fisherman reported a swimmer was in trouble.
Bay Village searched the water with crews from Lakewood and Avon Lake.
The search was called off after two hours.
No one was found.
Bay Village Fire tells FOX 8 they don’t plan on resuming their search Monday.
