Firefighters brave chilly water to retrieve vehicle that slid off the road in Ashtabula County

ASHTABULA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – A vehicle slid off an icy road in Ashtabula County and ended up windows-deep in water.

The Rome Fire Department posted about the incident on their Facebook page.

They said they were called to assist the Dorset Fire Department just before 8 a.m. Sunday.

According to Rome firefighters, the two people who were in the vehicle had already made it safely out of the car.

Ashtabula County Water Rescue personnel from Rome and Wayne fire donned ice suits and waded through the moving water to hook up a tow truck cable to the vehicle.

Here are the latest headlines from FOX 8