CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland firefighters battled a fire at St. Rocco Parish Saturday night.

Fire officials told FOX 8 they responded at around 7:30 to the fire on Fulton Ave. It was reported to be in the ceiling of the gym. Crews were able to get it under control and put it out.

One firefighter is being treated at the hospital for an injury to his face. He’s in stable condition.

Fire investigators will work to determine what caused the blaze.

Be advised. *Avoid the area. Happening now. #Clevelandfirefighters battle a fire atSt. Rocco’s church. 3200 block of Fulton avenue. pic.twitter.com/0IR63ZaKb8 — CLE Firefighters-L93 (@Cleveland_FFs) June 19, 2021