STREETSBORO (WJW)- Fire investigators are investigating the cause of an early morning fire at a Denny's Restaurant.

Streetsboro firefighters were called to the restaurant on State Route 4 around 2:30 a.m. Monday.

The restaurant was open at the time. FOX 8 News crews at the scene say the damage appeared to be on the exterior of the building.

