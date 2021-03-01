Firefighters find body in East Cleveland fire; homicide detectives called to the scene

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Firefighters responded to a vacant building fire early Monday in East Cleveland.

Around 2 a.m. they were called to a blaze at Superior Ave. and Carlyon Rd.

East Cleveland Police Chief Scott Gardner says firefighters found a body when they breached the door.

Homicide detectives have responded to the scene, along with fire investigators from Cleveland and East Cleveland.

Chief Gardner says it is too early to determine if foul play is suspected.

Superior was closed from E. 125th to Lockwood Ave.

The building was still burning around 3:30 a.m.

The building previously caught fire in January 2019.