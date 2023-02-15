AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — City firefighters said not all residents have been accounted for in an Akron apartment that broke out Wednesday afternoon.

The call for fire at Timber Top Apartments, 1551 Treetop Trail, came in about 4:20 p.m. Wednesday, according to Akron Fire Department Lt. Tim Morrison.

Firefighters arrived on-scene to find smoke and fire in the upstairs apartments, he said.

Of the 26 apartments, 19 are occupied, he said. Firefighters still have not accounted for all the residents.

No injuries have been reported so far. The cause of the fire is not yet known.

It’s unclear how many people will be displaced. The Red Cross is on-scene to assist, Morrison said.

Timber Top Apartments was the site of a carbon monoxide leak in October that killed a 66-year-old woman and hospitalized 10 other people.