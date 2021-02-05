Firefighter, resident hospitalized following fire at Parma apartment complex

PARMA, Ohio (WJW) – Fire investigators are looking into the cause of a fire at the Statehouse Manor Apartments in Parma.

Fire broke out at the complex around 11:30 p.m. Thursday.

Firefighters report there was heavy smoke and fire on the third floor when they arrived.

Firefighters rescued one person who was unable to get out on their own.

That person was taken to the hospital.

Their condition is unknown.

One firefighter was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The firefighter is expected to make a full recovery.

The fire was contained to two of the four apartments on the third floor.

However, everyone in the 12-unit complex has been displaced.

The Parma Fire Department and building management are working with the American Red Cross to find shelter and housing for residents.

Initial damage estimates are around $1 million, according to the Parma Fire Department.

The Parma Fire Department says ice and snow conditions made it difficult for firefighters to fight the fire.