WEST SALEM, Ohio (WJW)– The Ohio State Highway Patrol released more information on a Wayne County crash that killed a firefighter Monday afternoon.

It started when troopers and emergency crews responded to a one-car crash in the southbound lanes of Interstate 71 near state Route 301.

As the trooper and the Town and Country Fire District were finishing their reports, a commercial vehicle hit the left rear of the fire truck, then the patrol cruiser and the car from the initial crash, the highway patrol said. That’s when the trooper and firefighter were hit.

Town and Country firefighter Lt. Philip M. Wigal, 35, died at the scene. Trooper Steven B. Hill, 37, suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Wigal started with the Town and Country Fire District in August 2006 as a part-time firefighter. He was promoted in 2011.

The driver of the commercial vehicle, a 41-year-old Florida man, was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.