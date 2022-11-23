Related video: Tetrick’s daughters speak out in press conference

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Funeral preparations are underway for Cleveland firefighter Johnny Tetrick, who was killed in a hit-and-run crash along Interstate 90 over the weekend.

Family members and Cleveland firefighters remembered Tetrick during a press conference Wednesday at Station No. 22, speaking of his selflessness and desire to always help others.

“Every single day, he was constantly putting others above himself. There was not a day where he put himself first,” said Regan, Tetrick’s daughter. “That was what he taught us every single day.”

“He would give his time for anybody. And he did give his time for anybody,” said Ray Wacker, who worked with Tetrick for the last six years. “I feel so lucky to have lived with him and learned from him.”

Investigators said 40-year-old Leander Bissell was driving drunk when he struck and killed Tetrick — who was working the scene of a rollover crash along the interstate that night — then sped off. Bissell is charged with aggravated vehicular homicide and for failing to stop after an accident.

Now, community members are looking ahead to the weekend when they can pay their final respects to the fallen firefighter.

Calling hours will be Friday 1-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at Friends Church in Willoughby Hills, 2846 Som Center Road, where he was a member.

Then, the funeral is going to be held downtown Cleveland at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Saturday at 11 a.m.

The funeral service is open to the public. There will be general parking available for attendees at the East Garage.

Attendees can use the Sherwin Williams entrance, located on the corner of Huron Road and Ontario Street, or the Cliffs entrance, on the corner of Huron Road and E. 6th Street.

The city is closing the following roadways around the arena for the service and funeral procession:

Ontario/Huron Eastbound

Ontario/Carnegie

E. 9 th / Carnegie

/ Carnegie E. 9 th / Sumner

/ Sumner E. 9 th / Erie Court

/ Erie Court E. 9 th @ Cemetery

@ Cemetery E. 9 th / Bolivar – E/B Bolivar open from E. 9 th

/ Bolivar – E/B Bolivar open from E. 9 E. 9 th / Prospect

/ Prospect Huron / Prospect

E. 9 th Pl / Huron

Pl / Huron E. 8 th / Huron

/ Huron E. 7 th / Huron

/ Huron E. 6 th / Huron

/ Huron E. 4th / High St

Cleveland police will be on-site to direct traffic.

Anyone who cannot attend in-person will be able to watch the service live on FOX 8.com.