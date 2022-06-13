ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW) – A firefighter was injured while responding to a house fire in Elyria Monday morning.

Elyria firefighters were called out to the home in the 100 block of Virginia Avenue around 8:15 a.m. When they got there, crews found a working fire in a bedroom of the home.

Responders on the scene used an interior attack and quickly brought the fire under control.

The family who lives there wasn’t injured, but one Elyria firefighter suffered from a hand injury while battling the blaze. They were taken to University Hospitals and later released.

The home sustained major heat, water and smoke damage. Total damages cost about $10,000.

American Red Cross is working to help the family at this time.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.