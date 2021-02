CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Doctors at Metro Hospital are treating a Cleveland firefighter for injuries he sustained while fighting a fire at a Cleveland home.

The fire broke out around 11:30 p.m. Monday in the 9900 block of Columbia Ave.

The home was vacant.

There is no word on how the firefighter was hurt.

He was transported by EMS in unknown condition.

The fire was quickly brought under control.

Fire investigators were called to the scene.

There is no word on a cause.