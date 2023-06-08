CLEVELAND (WJW) – A vacant house on West 69th south of Denison caught fire early Thursday morning, resulting in one firefighter being injured while fighting the blaze.

The firefighter was transported by Cleveland EMS to MetroHealth Medical Center and was reported to be in stable condition.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. The Cleveland Fire Department responded to the scene and worked to contain the fire, which caused significant damage to the vacant house.

The Cleveland Fire Department is asking anyone with information about the cause of the fire to come forward and contact them.