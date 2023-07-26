JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – A firefighter was taken to the hospital after a fire broke out at a Stark County home Wednesday afternoon.

Crews with the Jackson Township Fire Department were called to a home on Beckleigh Circle NW around 4:50 p.m.

When firefighters arrived, the family had already made it out safely, but one of their dogs was still inside.

Courtesy of Jackson Township firefighters Courtesy of Jackson Township firefighters

Crews quickly worked to rescue the pet and put out the flames, which were seen coming from the back of the home.

One firefighter was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported.

Investigators are still working to figure out how the fire started.