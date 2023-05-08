AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – A firefighter was taken to the hospital after sustaining injuries in an Akron house fire Monday evening.

Fire crews were called to a house fire in the 500 block of Lansing Road just after 7 p.m.

When they got there, crews found heavy smoke coming from the side of the home.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze by 7:20 p.m., but investigators say a firefighter was taken to an area hospital for minor injuries. No one else was hurt.

Two people who lived in the home were displaced, but since they have family living in the area, they turned down help from the American Red Cross.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time.