CLEVELAND (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-Team is tracking a developing story after a Cleveland firefighter was hit by a vehicle on the highway and rushed to the hospital.

It happened Saturday evening near the Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard Drive exit on I-90/SR-2 eastbound.

We’ve learned firefighters had been called to the scene for a vehicle that had crashed and rolled over.

The hit firefighter, who is a veteran of the department, went to University Hospitals in critical condition.

A vehicle reportedly struck him in the high speed lane. The driver of the vehicle then took off from the scene, multiple sources tell the I-Team.

Cleveland police are asking that anyone who may have seen the suspected vehicle, a “white Chevy Malibu with front end damage,” to call 911 immediately.

The highway is closed near the scene, Ohio Department of Transportation is reporting. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

No further information has been released at this time. Check back for updates on this developing story.